Court convicts police officer for harming Tel Aviv protester

Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court convicted a police officer of assaulting a demonstrator while serving as a mounted policeman at a demonstration in Tel Aviv two years ago, the Justice Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

According to the indictment, during an attempt to remove protesters blocking Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway, the officer's horse moved towards the demonstrator, resulting in the horse stepping on her leg. The officer then whipped the demonstrator with the horse's reins, the statement added.

The police officer denied the charges laid against them.

This is a developing story.