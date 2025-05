Death toll in Australia floods rises to four, tens of thousands stranded

The body of a man was found in a car trapped in floodwaters in Australia's southeast on Friday, raising the death toll to four, after three days of incessant rain cut off entire towns, swept away livestock and destroyed homes.

Police said the man was found near Coffs Harbour, around 550 km (342 miles) north of Sydney. The search continued for a person missing since the deluge began early this week.

Around 50,000 people are still isolated, emergency services personnel said, as they look to ramp up efforts to supply essential supplies after weather conditions eased.

But authorities warned residents returning to their flooded homes to watch out for dangers.

"If your home or premise has been inundated, floodwaters have contaminants. There can be vermin, snakes ... So you need to assess those risks. Electricity can also pose a danger as well," state Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Damien Johnston told reporters.