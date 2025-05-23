Iranians doubt nuclear deal will be reached - report

The fifth round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran seems unlikely to yield an agreement, CNN reported on Friday, citing two Iranian sources.

The sources told CNN that Iran's participation in this round of talks is "solely to gauge Washington’s latest stance rather than pursue a potential breakthrough."

The sources also told CNN that Tehran "harbors mounting doubts about US sincerity in talks."

“The media statements and negotiating behavior of the United States has widely disappointed policy-making circles in Tehran,” the sources stated. “From the perspective of decision-makers in Tehran, when the US knows that accepting zero enrichment in Iran is impossible and yet insists on it, it is a sign that the US is fundamentally not seeking an agreement and is using the negotiations as a tool to intensify pressure.”

Some Iranian officials believed that Washington might seek a 'win-win' compromise, but now a consensus has emerged in Tehran that the Trump administration is "steering discussions towards a deadlock," CNN cited the sources as saying. Officials arrive at the Omani embassy, where the fifth round of US-Iran talks takes place, in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

They told CNN that although neither party wants to leave the negotiating table, Washington's position is that the talks are unproductive, and formal meetings are unlikely to continue much longer.

This has led Tehran to no longer take US efforts to distance itself from Israel’s hardline stance on Iran seriously, the sources stated. Further, Tehran sees US proposals in the negotiations as following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's agenda.

This report comes amid talks resuming in Rome, with delegations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

On Thursday, Araghchi stated that Iran was "open to enhanced monitoring by international inspectors but would not relinquish its right to pursue nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment," according to CNN.

Washington had sent mixed signals about whether Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium, but has recently hardened its stance, insisting that no enrichment will be permitted, CNN added.