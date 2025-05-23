Jerusalem Post
Palestinian faction heads in Syria leave after harassment, property seizure by new gov't - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Palestinian faction leaders in Syria, formerly aligned with the old regime and backed by Tehran, allegedly left Damascus after facing harassment and property seizures by the new government, Saudi-based newspaper Al-Arabiya reported on Friday.

This report follows US President Donald Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa earlier in May.

During the meeting, Trump made several demands to Sharaa, including to "tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists, help the US to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, and assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in the northeastern parts of the country."

