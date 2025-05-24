Syria welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on country

Syria welcomed the US decision to lift sanctions against the Middle Eastern country, its foreign ministry said early Saturday morning.

"The Syrian Arab Republic welcomes the decision issued by the US government to lift the sanctions, which have lasted for many years, as part of its efforts to reduce the humanitarian and economic burdens on the Syrian people," the ministry said.

"This decision marks a positive step in the right direction that contributes to easing the suffering of the Syrian people and improving the humanitarian situation in the country."

The lifting of sanctions is said to come into effect on Sunday, the ministry said, while also saying it "affirms its readiness to cooperate with all friendly and peace-loving countries, support the political process led by Syrians themselves, and enhance security and stability throughout the region." Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria February 3, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI/FILE PHOTO)

Reconstructing Syria after the war

Syria's foreign ministry also called on other countries and institutions to help in the nation's reconstruction phase to rebuild what was destroyed during the Syrian Civil War.

The Trump administration initially announced on Friday the Executive Orders that would lift sanctions on Syria, after the US president said earlier this month that he would unwind measures to help the country rebuild after the civil war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that these actions "represent the first step in delivering on the president’s vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States."

The new Syrian government had also caused Palestinian factions in the country to evacuate, which includes terrorist organizations such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Reuters and Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.