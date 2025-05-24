IDF thwarts attempted stabbing attack in Hebron

The IDF thwarted an attempted stabbing attack in Hebron in the West Bank on Saturday afternoon, the IDF said.

The terrorist was killed, and there were no casualties reported among IDF troops.

The attack occurred at the Tamar checkpoint, according to Maariv.

Large numbers of IDF troops from the West Bank Division were called to the scene and have begun isolating the area and conducting searches to ensure there are no additional casualties. Israeli soldiers raid the West Bank city of Hebron, May 23, 2025. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

The area of Hebron has been the site of numerous terror attacks.

Terror attack in Hebron area two weeks earlier

Most recently, two weeks ago, a terrorist attempted to ram into a soldier in the Hebron Hills, then exited his vehicle and attempted to stab the soldier.

He was killed at the scene.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad released respective statements praising the attacks and calling for an escalation of violence in the West Bank. However, neither group claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a developing story.