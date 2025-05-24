Hezbollah affiliated media claims ISIS activity may return in south Syria amid Israeli incursions

ISIS terrorists may begin attacks in the Daraa Governorate in southern Syria, Hezbollah-affiliated news site Al-Akhbar reported Saturday, citing sources at the scene.

Other Syrian opposition groups will reportedly take action against the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the report added, noting feelings of discontent rising among residents in the area.

These reports come amid speculation that Syria may join the Abraham Accords, which started after Shaara's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story.