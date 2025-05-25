Israeli amb. to US summoned for hearing after attacking opposition to PragerU

Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter will be summoned by Director General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Attorney Eden Bar-Tal, for a hearing regarding remarks he made during an interview with conservative media platform PragerU on Thursday.

This is in accordance with the directive of the Director of the Senior Disciplinary Division at the Civil Service Commission.

The follows Leiter's interview with PragerU last Thursday, where he discussed the Abraham Accords: “There’s no reason now why we wouldn’t be moving into accommodation with Syria and Lebanon."

“We have dramatically changed the paradigm there. I’m very upbeat about the potential for an Abraham Accord with Syria and Lebanon, and that may actually precede Saudi Arabia," Leiter said.