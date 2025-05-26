Russia does not see Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks, sources say

Russia does not see the Vatican as a serious venue for peace talks with Ukraine because the Holy See is the seat of Catholicism and is surrounded by Italy, a NATO and EU member, three senior Russian sources told Reuters.

They also point out that many Russian officials cannot even fly there due to Western restrictions.

The Vatican has so far been silent in public on the idea raised by U.S. President Donald Trump after a call with President Vladimir Putin that Pope Leo XIV could host talks aimed at ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last week that Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pontiff, had confirmed his willingness to host talks during a phone call with her.