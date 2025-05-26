Jerusalem Post
IDF issues evacuation order for most of southern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 14:18

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning for the southern half of the Gaza Strip on Monday, requesting all residents to move west "immediately" to al-Mawasi.

This is because the IDF is launching an "unprecedented attack to destroy the capabilities of terror organizations," Adraee added.

Khan Yunis Governorate is now considered a "dangerous combat zone," he commented.

The evacuation order does not include the al-Amal and Nasser hospitals, Adraee clarified.

