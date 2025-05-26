IDF issues evacuation order for most of southern Gaza Strip

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning for the southern half of the Gaza Strip on Monday, requesting all residents to move west "immediately" to al-Mawasi.

This is because the IDF is launching an "unprecedented attack to destroy the capabilities of terror organizations," Adraee added.

Khan Yunis Governorate is now considered a "dangerous combat zone," he commented.

#عاجل ‼️ الى سكان محافظة خانيونس، بني سهيلا، عبسان والقرارة⭕️جيش الدفاع يشن هجوماً غير مسبوق لتدمير قدرات المنظمات الإرهابية⭕️تواصل المنظمات الإرهابية اطلاق قذائف صاروخية من مناطقكم⭕️تعتبر منطقة محافظة خان يونس منطقة قتال خطيرة تم تحذيرها عدة مراتأخلوا فوراً غرباً الى منطقة… pic.twitter.com/6T7BCf8ikD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 26, 2025

The evacuation order does not include the al-Amal and Nasser hospitals, Adraee clarified.