IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen, sirens sounded only in West Bank

The IDF intercepted a missile from the Houthi terrorist organization that was fired from Yemen early Tuesday morning, the military announced.

The missile fired towards Israeli territory caused rocket sirens to sound in the Samaria and Bika'a areas of the West Bank.

צה"ל: יורט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן | תיעוד@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/j6Du5twEO8 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 27, 2025

No casualties have been reported.

Previous interceptions of missiles from Yemen

The IDF stated that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday morning, which triggered sirens in the West Bank, as well as in Jerusalem and its surrounding areas.

Shrapnel from Sunday's missile fell in an open area in the southern Hebron Hills, according to KAN. Missiles are fired into the sky for an alleged operation against Yemen's Houthis at an unidentified location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 18, 2025. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)

Last Friday morning at around 4 a.m., sirens sounded in central Israel in the early hours following yet another sirens from the Houthis.

This is a developing story.