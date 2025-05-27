IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen, sirens sounded only in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 27, 2025 05:52
Rocket sirens sounded only in West Bank areas following a missile that was launched by the Houthis in Yemen in the morning of May 27, 2025. (photo credit: screenshot)
The IDF intercepted a missile from the Houthi terrorist organization that was fired from Yemen early Tuesday morning, the military announced.

The missile fired towards Israeli territory caused rocket sirens to sound in the Samaria and Bika'a areas of the West Bank.

No casualties have been reported.

Previous interceptions of missiles from Yemen

The IDF stated that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday morning, which triggered sirens in the West Bank, as well as in Jerusalem and its surrounding areas.

Shrapnel from Sunday's missile fell in an open area in the southern Hebron Hills, according to KAN.

Missiles are fired into the sky for an alleged operation against Yemen's Houthis at an unidentified location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 18, 2025. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)
Missiles are fired into the sky for an alleged operation against Yemen's Houthis at an unidentified location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 18, 2025. (credit: US CENTCOM via X/Handout via REUTERS)

Last Friday morning at around 4 a.m., sirens sounded in central Israel in the early hours following yet another sirens from the Houthis.

This is a developing story.



