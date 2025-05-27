Dermer, Witkoff to meet in Washington, 'Post' learns

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, The Jerusalem Post learned on Tuesday.

Dermer arrived in Washington to meet with senior US administration officials on Monday.

Hamas reportedly agreed to Witkoff's ceasefire proposal

Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal it attributed to US special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official close to the group told Reuters on Monday.

The new proposal, which sees the release of 10 hostages and 70 days of truce, was reportedly received by Hamas through mediators.

“The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” the source said.

The framework agreed upon by Hamas appeared to be distinct from Witkoff’s proposal that Israel had previously approved.

Additionally, Israel rejected a proposal crafted by Hamas for a partial deal that would see the release of five hostages.

"[The proposal is] very far away from the outline that we are willing to negotiate on," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

The proposal included the release of five living hostages in return for the following points: IDF withdrawing to its positions in Gaza from two months ago, allowing humanitarian aid into all areas of Gaza, continued talks for the release of remaining living and dead hostages, what was described as "some kind of American recognition of Hamas."The proposal was formulated by Hamas and passed on to the US through direct backchannel communications. The US then presented the proposal to Israel. Notably, the US didn't say whether it supported the proposal or not.