Liberman: Mossad is paying for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman claimed that the humanitarian aid in Gaza is funded by the Mossad and the Defense Ministry in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of Israeli citizens," he wrote.

Yair Lapid also questioned the funding of aid agencies

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid also questioned the government about the source of funding for two agencies involved in the government’s plan to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip, during a Knesset plenum debate on Monday.

Lapid questioned whether Israel had secretly financed humanitarian aid to Gaza through two shell companies, Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) and Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), established in Switzerland and the US. According to Lapid, Gulf states were expected to fund the aid but declined, citing concerns about the companies’ structure.

“If this money is indeed Israeli and the government is concealing it, it would not only be a deception of Israeli citizens, whose taxes fund it, but also one of the greatest diplomatic blunders in the country’s history,” Lapid said. Opposition head MK Yair Lapid leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, May 26, 2025 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

“Perhaps [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [National Missions Minister Orit] Strock won’t like it, and maybe Smotrich fears people finding out he authorized the transfer, but the money has already been sent. This benefits Israeli public diplomacy, strengthens foreign relations, and even aligns with Jewish values,” Lapid said.

“The Israeli government should proudly declare that it funds these two organizations and do what it hates most—take responsibility for its actions and accept the consequences,” the opposition leader concluded.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.