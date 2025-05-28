UN calls Gaza aid station mob rush 'heartbreaking' as org. says 10,000 trucks wait at border

United Nations Spokesperson Stefan Dujarric called the images of Gazans overruning aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip "heartbreaking," in a statement on Tuesday night.

“The images of a Palestinian crowd rushing the food distribution in the Gaza Strip are heartbreaking,” Dujarric said.

“The UN and its partners have a detailed, principled, and effective plan supported by member states to provide assistance to the desperate population."

This comes after two large aid distribution centers opened in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Gazan civilians overran the facilities at one point, leading the IDF and US security contractors to fire warning shots in the air to disperse the mob. Photos of the contents of over 400 humanitarian aid trucks waiting for collection and distribution on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

UN claims 10,000 aid trucks waiting to be checked

The incident comes amid significant international controversy over the aid centers.

On Tuesday, UN officials claimed that 10,000 trucks were sitting at the Gaza border waiting to be let in.

“We’ve got 10,000 trucks on the border right now, cleared [and] ready to go, and we’ll do everything to get them in and save lives,” Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told CNN.

Israeli COGAT officials later accused him of libel and claimed that he misrepresented the situation.

“There are no 10,000 trucks waiting to go into Gaza. What there are, are hundreds of trucks’ worth of aid the UN hasn’t picked up from the Gazan side over the last few days after we gave you plenty of routes you can use to safely distribute the aid throughout Gaza," COGAT's official X account posted.

Additionally, the IDF posted that 400 aid trucks were on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing waiting for UN distribution.

BREAKING: 400 humanitarian aid trucks are waiting Gaza for the @UN to be distributed.Don’t fall for misinformation, the IDF and @cogatonline have adjusted the logistical and security protocols. The @UN still refuse to do its job. pic.twitter.com/mkotBmWs2T — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 27, 2025

"Don’t fall for misinformation, the IDF and @cogatonline have adjusted the logistical and security protocols. The @UN still refuse to do its job," the X/Twitter post read.