Italy's FM: Ready to contribute to Arab-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza

Italy is ready to contribute to a possible peacekeeping mission, under Arab leadership, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in parliament on Wednesday.

The foreign minister also said that Israel's continued assault on the Gaza Strip has become unacceptable and must stop immediately.

"Expelling Palestinians from Gaza is not and will never be an acceptable option," Tajani stated.

"The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless terrorist act is taking on dramatic and unacceptable forms, which we call on Israel to stop immediately," Tajani told the Italian parliament. (L to R): British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock against backdrop of Gaza (Illustration). (credit: Bertrand Guay/Reuters, Canva, EUGENE HOSHIKO/POOL - REUTERS, REUTERS/LISI NIESNER, REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The Arab-backed plan for 'the day after'

In March, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, and Britain said that they supported an Arab-backed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave.

The Egyptian proposal envisages the creation of an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats entrusted with the governance of Gaza after the end of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The committee would be responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid and managing the Gaza Strip's affairs for a temporary period under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority.

The statement issued by the four European countries in March said that they were "committed to working with the Arab initiative," and they appreciated the "important signal" the Arab states had sent by developing it.