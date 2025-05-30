Comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sex assault charges in UK court

British actor and comedian Russell Brand on Friday pleaded not guilty in a London court to charges of rape and sexual assault relating to four women more than two decades ago.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, appeared at Southwark Crown Court and denied all five criminal charges.

The 49-year-old has consistently denied having non-consensual sex since allegations were first aired two years ago.

British prosecutors announced in April that Brand had been charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault against four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand, who previously gave his address as being in England but also lives in the US, is due to stand trial in June 2026.