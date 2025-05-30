German minister: Future weapons deliveries to Israel depend on Gaza situation

Germany will decide whether or not to approve new weapons shipments to Israel based on an assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung published on Friday.

Wadephul questioned whether what is happening in Gaza is in line with international law.

"We are examining this and, if necessary, we will authorize further arms deliveries based on this examination," he added.

The comments build on a shifting tone from Berlin and mounting international criticism of Israel in recent days as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza after an Israeli aid blockade and mounting civilian deaths test German support.

Wadephul said it was important that Israel can defend itself given the threats it faces, including from Houthi terrorists, Hezbollah, and Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameini seen over an AI image of the Iranian octopus (illustrative) (credit: GROK/X/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

"For me, there is no question that we have a special responsibility to stand by Israel's side," he said, reiterating the principle of "Staatsraeson" which underpins German support for Israel in atonement for the Holocaust of World War Two.

"On the other hand, of course, this does not mean that a government can do whatever it wants," he said.

Accusations of genocide against Israel

Three months into the war, South Africa filed a case to the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the accusations as outrageous.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said airstrikes on Gaza were no longer justified by the need to fight Hamas.