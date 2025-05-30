Iran says Trump's threat to destroy nuclear facilities is a clear red line -Fars News

US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities is a clear red line and will have severe consequences, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Friday.

"If US seeks a diplomatic solution, it must abandon the language of threats and sanctions," an unnamed Iranian official said, adding that such threats "are open hostility against Iran's national interests."

Trump told reporters on Wednesday at the White House: “I want it (nuclear agreement) very strong where we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab, but nobody is gonna be in a lab, as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up.”

Iran may face US strikes if talks prove unfruitful

Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear program. WOULD WAR with Iran lead to Israel’s destruction, or does Israel have no choice but to attack? (credit: LIGHTSPRING/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Trump said on Friday that an Iran deal was possible in the "not-too-distant future."