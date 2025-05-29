US-Iran nuclear deal could be reached as soon as next round of talks, sources tell CNN

An Iranian nuclear deal could be reached during the next round of talks between the United States and Iran, sources told CNN on Wednesday.

The report said that mediators are "closing in on a broad agreement" that could be achieved next time the countries meet, likely in a Middle Eastern country.

US President Donald Trump also told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not to disrupt talks," the report noted.

On Wednesday, the New York Times alleged that Netanyahu threatened to strike nuclear facilities as the US expressed concern that these strikes would disrupt nuclear talks, preferring to exhaust diplomatic avenues. The Prime Minister's Office responded to the report, saying that it was "fake news."

The fifth round of talks between the US and Iran concluded last Friday in Rome, with Iranian and Omani officials issuing positive statements about the future of talks. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is welcomed by an unidentified Omani official upon his arrival in Muscat, Oman, May 11, 2025. (credit: IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Previous round of US-Iran talks led to 'some but not conclusive progress'

During these negotiations, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held more than two hours of talks with the Iranian delegation and agreed to meet in the near future.

However, the Omani Foreign Minister said in a statement that the fifth round wrapped "with some but not conclusive progress," and that "we hope to clarify the remaining issues in the coming days, to allow us to proceed towards the common goal of reaching a sustainable and honorable agreement."

Amichai Stein and Reuters contributed to this report.