IDF strikes Syria, 'no party will have immunity' Katz says

The IDF struck weapons depots in the Latakia area of Syria, containing surface-to-surface missiles, the IDF confirmed in a statement on Friday evening.

The IAF also struck surface-to-air missile components.

One civilian was killed in the strike on Latakia, the Syrian state news agency reported.

The weapons posed an international threat as well as a threat to Israel's maritime navigation abilities, the IDF fstatement said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the strikes were done to defend Israel's security.

"The IDF attacked and destroyed strategic weapons across Syria this evening that posed an immediate threat to the State of Israel. We will not allow threats, and no party will have immunity – we will continue to defend Israel’s security."

This comes after news this week that Israel and Syria are in direct contact and have, in recent weeks, held face-to-face meetings aimed at calming tensions and preventing conflict in the border region between the two longtime foes. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2025. (credit: Muammer Tan/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

The contacts mark a significant development in ties between states that have been on opposite sides of conflict in the Middle East for decades, as the US encourages the new Islamist rulers in Damascus to establish relations with Israel and Israel eases its bombardment of Syria.

They also build on back-channel talks via intermediaries since Islamist rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad in December, said two Syrian and two Western sources, as well as a regional intelligence source familiar with the matter.

US envoy in Syria, believes in better Syria-Israel ties

The United States' newly appointed Syria envoy, Thomas Barrack, said he believed peace between Syria and Israel was achievable. Barrack made his first trip to Damascus on Thursday, praising the Islamist-led government and saying it was ready for dialogue.

"Syria and Israel are a solvable problem. But it starts with a dialogue," Barrack told a small group of journalists in Damascus. "I’d say we need to start with just a non-aggression agreement, talk about boundaries and borders," he said.

Barrack also met with Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa on May 24 to "implement President Trump’s bold decision to provide a path for peace and prosperity in Syria,” he wrote on social media.

Syria sanctions recently lifted by US

Syria welcomed the US moving to lift sanctions on the country after the US Treasury Department put out a statement on May 23.

Syria’s foreign ministry called it a “positive step” and said that it was important to use diplomacy to build a “balanced relationship,” according to regional Arabic media reports.

This comes after US President Donald Trump met with Syria’s president al-Sharaa in Riyadh in early May. It also comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the importance of working with Israel’s northeastern neighbor.