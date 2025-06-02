Turkish intelligence chief discusses Gaza ceasefire with Hamas - report

Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin held a phone conversation with Hamas Deputy Political Bureau Chief Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas's negotiation delegation, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, Kalin and al-Hayya discussed the final stage of the US-brokered ceasefire negotiations, as well as Turkey's ongoing efforts—coordinated with the international community—to "end the humanitarian crisis and devastation in Gaza" and to ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency wrote.

Anadolu also noted that Kalin emphasized the importance of continuing ceasefire talks, which the United States, Qatar, and Egypt are mediating.