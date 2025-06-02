US nuclear deal proposal would allow Iran to enrich uranium in limited capacity - report

The US nuclear deal proposal that was allegedly given to Iran would allow limited and low-level uranium enrichment, Walla reported on Monday.

Limited uranium enrichment would be for a "to-be-determined" period of time, Walla said. This proposal contradicts statements from top officials.

This follows earlier reports from Monday that Iran is poised to reject a US proposal to end a decades-long nuclear dispute, an Iranian diplomat said, slamming it as a "non-starter" that fails to address Tehran's interests and leaves Washington's stance on uranium enrichment unchanged.

"Iran is drafting a negative response to the US proposal, which could be interpreted as a rejection of the US offer," the senior diplomat, who is close to Iran's negotiating team, told Reuters.

The US proposal for a new nuclear deal was presented to Iran on Saturday by Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, who was on a short visit to Tehran and has been mediating nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Iran's nuclear achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran April 9, 2025. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran's secret nuclear enrichment shielded from UN watchdog

Iran carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the UN nuclear watchdog at three locations that have long been under investigation, the watchdog said in a wide-ranging, confidential report to member states seen by Reuters last week.

The findings in the "comprehensive" International Atomic Energy Agency report requested by the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors in November pave the way for a push by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany for the board to declare Iran in violation of its non-proliferation obligations.

A resolution would infuriate Iran and could further complicate nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.