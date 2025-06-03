IDF announces deaths of three soldiers in northern Gaza

The IDF announced that three soldiers, St.-Sgt. Lior Steinberg, St.-Sgt. Ofek Barhana, and St.-Sgt. Omer Van Gelder, were killed in battle in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

St.-Sgt. Steinberg, 20, from Petah Tikva, served in the 9th Battalion in the Givati Brigade as a combat medic.

St.-Sgt. Barhana, 20, from Yavne, served in the same battalion and brigade as a combat medic.

St.-Sgt. Gelder, 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, served in the same battalion and brigade as a squad commander.

The three were killed when the Hummer vehicle, on which the soldiers were riding, was damaged after it hit an explosive device.

In the same incident, two soldiers were seriously wounded, and nine others were moderately and lightly wounded.

IDF military vehicle operates in northern Gaza, May 25, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Givati Brigade is currently operating in Jabalya, where they are destroying terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, eliminating terrorists.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said that Steinberg was "one of the best sons of Petah Tikva - a brave fighter, a beloved person who went out to defend us all and did not return."

"We will always remember Lior with pride and gratitude," Greenberg said.

His funeral will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Segula Military Cemetery in Petah Tikva.

Yavne Mayor Roei Gabay said that Barhana was a graduate of Yavne's public education system and a former basketball player for Elitzur Yavne B.C.

Ofek is survived by his parents, Mamo and Lea, and his four siblings. His funeral will be held at 4 p.m. in the military section of the Yavne cemetery.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the residents of the city—we extend a comforting embrace to Ofek’s family. Our hearts are with you in this difficult time. No words can truly console you," Gabay concluded.

Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach said that Omer studied at Amit Eitan School, loved Israel, and "gave his life for the people and the land" through volunteering from a young age.

"On behalf of all the residents of Ma’ale Adumim—we embrace the family and will support them in every step and every need," Yifrach said.

Omer's funeral will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.

Additional incident in Jabalya in which troops were wounded

In another incident in Jabalya, terrorists fired at a rescue helicopter from Unit 669. One soldier was seriously wounded, three were moderately wounded, and one was lightly wounded.

In a series of encounters in the southern Gaza Strip, 14 soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded, and most of them did not require evacuation. This is a developing story.