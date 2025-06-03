Spain cancels €285 million missile contract with Israel's Rafael

Spain's Defense Ministry has suspended the license of an Israeli company intending to manufacture missiles in Spain, local media reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The missiles were intended to equip the Army and Marine Corps units.

Pap-Tecnos is the Spanish subsidiary of the Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and had been awarded a €285 million contract to develop 168 firing points and 1,680 Spike LR2 anti-tank missiles.

Last Friday, Spanish Secretary of State for Defense Amparo Valcarce stated that the government was working on "disengagement plans" to avoid depending on Israel "in any way."

Spain's soured relations with Israel

The original contract, which was awarded to Pap-Tecnos, was issued on October 3, 2023 - days before Hamas's southern Israel invasion kickstarted a war which has soured Spanish-Israeli relations. Spain is one of several countries which joined South Africa's International Court of Justice case against Israel, alleging genocide in the war against Hamas. Pro-Palestine protests in Madrid. (credit: Screenshot/RESCOP/Miguelito Ruz)

The SILAM multiple rocket launcher program is expected to continue, although without technology which would have otherwise been provided by Elbit Systems, according to El Pais.

Despite the canceled contracts, Spanish media reported that the fate of Spain's acquisition of 46 laser designators for €207.1 million from the company Rafael remains unclear.