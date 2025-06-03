Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five countries elected to UN Security Council for 2026/27

By REUTERS

The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday elected Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia to the 15-member UN Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year. Bahrain, Colombia, the DRC, Latvia, and Liberia - who were all elected in uncontested slates - will replace Algeria, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Guyana and Slovenia.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Bahrain received 186 votes, DRC 183 votes, Liberia 181 votes, Colombia 180 votes and Latvia 178 votes.

Five killed in attack on food convoy in Sudan's North Darfur, UN says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 05:57 PM
Israel Katz appoints special project manager to handle hilltop youth
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/03/2025 05:29 PM
US to scale down its military bases in Syria, envoy says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 05:11 PM
IDF arrests 20 wanted individuals in West Bank operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 04:41 PM
Dutch Prime Minister Schoof steps down after Wilders quits coalition
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 04:40 PM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off Crete - EMSC
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 03:05 PM
IDF strikes Hamas weapons depot, will continue Gaza ops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 02:23 PM
UN: Willful restriction on food aid in Gaza may constitute war crime
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 12:31 PM
Lufthansa postpones flights to Israel until late June
By WALLA!
06/03/2025 11:35 AM
Canadian police investigating Israel-Hamas linked war crimes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 11:07 AM
Home Front Command siren test take place across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 09:08 AM
Rubio and Saudi foreign minister discuss Ukraine and Gaza
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 04:44 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Dodecanese Islands of Greece, EMSC says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2025 02:43 AM
Iran poised to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat says
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 12:27 AM
Trump's Justice Department examining pardons issued by Biden
By REUTERS
06/03/2025 12:20 AM