IDF strikes Syrian regime weapons following rocket barrage

The IDF is striking in Syria, the military confirmed early Wednesday morning.

"The IDF recently attacked Syrian regime weapons in southern Syria using fighter jets, following the launches into the country's territory earlier today," the military wrote in a statement.

"The Syrian regime is responsible for what is happening in Syria and will continue to bear the consequences as long as hostile activity continues from its territory."

A view shows a damaged building in the aftermath of what Syrian state media reported was an Israeli strike in the Mezzah suburb, west of Damascus, Syria October 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

This comes after two rockets were fired into the Golan Heights from Syria earlier on Tuesday. The rockets were claimed by a Palestinian terror organization calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades.

It is unclear at the time of publication if the organization is affiliated with Hamas.

After the barrage, the IDF responded with artillery fire in southern Syria.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that it had no knowledge of official Syrian forces' involvement in the strike, and condemned Israeli strikes on the country in a Tuesday statement.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli bombing that targeted villages and towns in Daraa Governorate, resulting in heavy human and material losses. This escalation represents a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and increases tension in the region at a time when we are most in need of calm and peaceful solutions," the statement read.