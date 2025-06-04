Thirty injured in Palestinian bus, truck crash on Highway 1, evacuated to West Bank

The Red Cross has evacuated 30 people who were injured in a crash between a Palestinian bus and a truck on Highway 1 close to the Almog Junction on Wednesday afternoon, according to initial reports from Magen David Adom (MDA).

A video of the accident published by Israeli local media shows the truck lying on its side off the edge of the road, with smoke coming out of the vehicle.

The injured have been evacuated to the West Bank, MDA said.

The truck driver, who was also injured, has been evacuated by MDA ambulance to Hadassah Hospital, Mount Scopus.

MDA medics and paramedics are on the scene, providing medical treatment. A Magen David Adom ambulance drives through the streets of Israel. (credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90)

A report regarding the crash was received on MDA's hotline on Wednesday at 4:17 p.m.

"Medical teams are currently providing initial medical treatment at the scene," a spokesperson for the voluntary emergency services organisation United Hatzalah said, according to local media.