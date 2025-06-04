Trump brings Putin in to Iran nuclear deal talks to bring about 'rapid conclusion'

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in nuclear talks with Iran, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Wednesday and discussed US-brokered nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he wanted a decision from Iran in a short time period, and that Putin could help expedite this.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement," he wrote. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Trump brings Putin in for Iran nuclear talks

Trump added that Putin suggested that he should participate in the discussions because "he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion."

Trump added that he believed that Iran was "slowwalking their decision on this very important matter," and that he needed a quick answer.

This comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Wednesday statement that Moscow is concerned about rising tensions around Iran and the risk of the situation slipping into a full-scale confrontation