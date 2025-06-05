IDF intercepts Houthi missile from Yemen, sirens sound in Jerusalem area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 5, 2025 22:14
A Houthi drone fired from Yemen that was intercepted by the military on May 5, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A Houthi drone fired from Yemen that was intercepted by the military on May 5, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF successfully intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen, the military said on Thursday evening. 

Sirens sounded in accordance with protocol. There were no reports of injuries. 

Earlier Houthi missile attacks 

Earlier in the week, the IDF intercepted an additional missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen

Parts of the interception fell in the Jerusalem area, specifically in the southern parts of the city. 

Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Jerusalem District Police bomb disposal units operated at the sites where debris was located to prevent harm to civilians. No reports of casualties or property damage were received. 

This is a developing story. 



