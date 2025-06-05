IDF intercepts Houthi missile from Yemen, sirens sound in Jerusalem area

The IDF successfully intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen, the military said on Thursday evening.
Sirens sounded in accordance with protocol. There were no reports of injuries.
Earlier Houthi missile attacks
Earlier in the week, the IDF intercepted an additional missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen.
Parts of the interception fell in the Jerusalem area, specifically in the southern parts of the city.
Jerusalem District Police bomb disposal units operated at the sites where debris was located to prevent harm to civilians. No reports of casualties or property damage were received.
