IDF announces four soldiers killed, one seriously wounded, in Gaza explosion

The IDF announced on Friday that four Israeli soldiers were killed and another wounded in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, when a bomb detonated, causing a building to collapse on the troops clearing the area.

Five additional soldiers were wounded, one seriously and the rest moderately.

Warrant Officer, (Warr. Ofc.) Chen Gross, and Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Yoav Raver were named as two of the four wounded.

The names of the two additional soldiers have not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later. Their families have been notified.

Warr. Ofc. Gross, 33, from Gan Yoshiya, served as a reserve soldier in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

St.-Sgt. Raver, 19, from Sde Warburg, served in the IDF’s elite Yahalom unit.

The Drom Hasharon Regional Council expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to Raver's family.

IDF’s efforts to destroy terror infrastructure

A reserve officer in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade, was severely wounded in the incident, has been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

The operation took place as part of the IDF’s efforts to destroy terror infrastructure in the area, aiming to establish continuous control. The building that the force entered is situated above a tunnel system, so it was necessary to enter and investigate it, Walla reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "This is a sad and difficult day. On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our four heroic fighters who fell in Gaza in the campaign to defeat Hamas and return our hostages."

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in an X/Twitter post: "There are no words that can comfort the magnitude of the loss. I wish a full and speedy recovery to the fighters who were injured in the difficult incident - and I strengthen the hands of our heroic fighters who are acting with strength and determination against a cruel enemy, for the security of our citizens and for the release of the kidnapped."

"Painful news about the fall of four fighters, our good sons in the northern Gaza Strip. Every Shabbat table in Israel will be quieter and sadder tonight. I send my condolences to the families of Yoav Raver and Chen Gross, the heroes of Israel who fell in the incident in Gaza, and my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured," Opposition Leader Yair Lapid declared.

Following the killing of the soldiers, Naftali Bennett also stated "Shabbat is about to begin, and now the news has reached four more families whose worlds have been turned upside down. The people of Israel grieve with you, and surround you with all their love. The boys fell in action in the heart of Khan Yunis against Hamas murderers. How sad. How painful."