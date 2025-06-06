US sanctions ICC judges over Netanyahu warrants, IDF strikes Hezbollah's Aerial Unit
One official told Axios that Israel made it clear to the US that they wouldn't surprise the Trump administration with any attacks on Iran without informing the US first.
Israel assured the White House it won't launch an attack against Iran's nuclear facilities unless US President Donald Trump signals that negotiations with Iran have failed, two Israeli officials told Axios on Friday.
According to the officials, the message was delivered during a visit to Washington last week by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad director David Barnea, and National Security Council Head Tzachi Hanegbi, Axios reported.
Trump administration imposes sanctions on ICC judges, US Treasury says
Washington designated Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia.
US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court, an unprecedented retaliation over the war tribunal's investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan and over the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Washington designated Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia, according to a statement from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
IDF strikes Hezbollah's Aerial Unit, drone production sites in Dahiyeh, Beirut
Prior to the strike, the IDF issued an evacuation warning to Lebanese residents.
The IDF on Thursday attacked terror targets from Hezbollah's Aerial Unit, including drone production sites and storage facilities, the military said.
Prior to the strike, the IDF issued an evacuation warning to Lebanese residents.
Ex-top Shin Bet official to 'Post': Palestinian groups fighting Hamas in Israel’s interest
"What are ‘criminal groups’ when it comes to Hamas-run Gaza?" the official said.
Palestinian tribal gangs in Gaza fighting against Hamas is in Israel’s interest, former top Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official Shalom Ben Hanan told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
He was responding to the controversy about the agency providing weapons to such groups under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Over 50,000 draft orders to be sent to yeshiva students this July, A-G announces
The government has sent out draft orders to 24,000 out of the approximately 80,000 eligible haredi men.
The IDF will send out over 50,000 draft orders to haredim (ultra-Orthodox) in the 2025-2026 draft year, which is set to begin on July 1, according to a summary of an oversight meeting chaired by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday.
The meeting was part of a series held approximately once a month to monitor the government's implementation of the High Court ruling from June 2024 that ended the legal exemption of haredim from IDF service.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.