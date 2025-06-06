US sanctions ICC judges over Netanyahu warrants, IDF strikes Hezbollah's Aerial Unit

L to R: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump against backdrop of Iranian flag (illustration). (photo credit: Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images, Olivier Douliery-Pool via Getty Images)

Israel assured the White House it won't launch an attack against Iran's nuclear facilities unless US President Donald Trump signals that negotiations with Iran have failed, two Israeli officials told Axios on Friday.

According to the officials, the message was delivered during a visit to Washington last week by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Mossad director David Barnea, and National Security Council Head Tzachi Hanegbi, Axios reported.