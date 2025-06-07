Trump signs orders to bolster US drone defenses, boost supersonic flight

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed executive orders to bolster US defenses against threatening drones and to boost electric air taxis and supersonic commercial aircraft, the White House said.

In the three executive orders, Trump sought to enable routine use of drones beyond the visual sight of operators - a key step to enabling commercial drone deliveries - and reduce US reliance on Chinese drone companies as well as advance testing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The order should boost eVTOL firms including Joby Aviation JOBY.N and Archer Aviation ACHR.N.

Trump is establishing a federal task force to ensure US control over American skies, expand restrictions over sensitive sites, expand federal use of technology to detect drones in real time and provide assistance to state and local law enforcement.

Trump also aims to address the "growing threat of criminal terrorists and foreign misuse of drones in US airspace," said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. "We are securing our borders from national security threats, including in the air, with large-scale public events such as the Olympics and the World Cup on the horizon."

The National Football League praised the executive order, saying it was critical to protecting fans.