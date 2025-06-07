Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump signs orders to bolster US drone defenses, boost supersonic flight

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed executive orders to bolster US defenses against threatening drones and to boost electric air taxis and supersonic commercial aircraft, the White House said.

In the three executive orders, Trump sought to enable routine use of drones beyond the visual sight of operators - a key step to enabling commercial drone deliveries - and reduce US reliance on Chinese drone companies as well as advance testing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The order should boost eVTOL firms including Joby Aviation JOBY.N and Archer Aviation ACHR.N.

Trump is establishing a federal task force to ensure US control over American skies, expand restrictions over sensitive sites, expand federal use of technology to detect drones in real time and provide assistance to state and local law enforcement.

Trump also aims to address the "growing threat of criminal terrorists and foreign misuse of drones in US airspace," said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. "We are securing our borders from national security threats, including in the air, with large-scale public events such as the Olympics and the World Cup on the horizon."

The National Football League praised the executive order, saying it was critical to protecting fans.

Mistakenly deported man Abrego Garcia returns to US to face charges
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 11:18 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of northern Chile
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 08:27 PM
Shin Bet arrests suspect who damaged Netanyahu's convoy vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 08:12 PM
Herzog marks decade since Shira Banki's murder at Jerusalem Pride
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 04:47 PM
France backs International Criminal Court after US sanctions judges
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 04:29 PM
Shattered window at Supreme Court prompts probe after gunfire ruled out
By WALLA!
06/06/2025 03:18 PM
Jerusalem Rabbinical Court appoints three Religious Zionist judges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 12:45 PM
Ten people injured in three-way car accident in Beersheba
By MAARIV
06/06/2025 12:21 PM
Mazda North America recalls 171,412 vehicles, US regulator says
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 10:28 AM
Eight Georgians caught attempting to illegally enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 08:35 AM
SpaceX will not decommission Dragon, Musk says
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 04:46 AM
Agudat Israel will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset
By MAARIV
06/05/2025 11:07 PM
Trump administration imposes sanctions on ICC judges, US Treasury says
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 10:56 PM
Trump suggests terminating Musk's US government contracts, subsidies
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 10:33 PM
Netanyahu admits to arming militias in Gaza to fight Hamas
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/05/2025 07:42 PM