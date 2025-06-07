IDF reveals identities of two killed Islamic Jihad terrorists posing as journalists

The IDF carried out a targeted strike on terrorists from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who were operating under the guise of journalists on Thursday, the army confirmed on Saturday.

The terrorists were operating from a command and control compound in the courtyard of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza City area, the IDF stated.

The Jihadists used the compound to plan and execute terror activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use hospitals for terrorist purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population inside the hospital and its surroundings," the IDF concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army also announced that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's commander of its Jenin Battalion in the West Bank was arrested, alongside two other individuals, during an IDF special forces operation on Friday night near Jenin. IDF soldiers in Khan Yunis in Gaza, in July 2024. (credit: FLASH90)

IDF strikes Gaza currency exchange office linked to Hamas, PIJ funding

In recent weeks, the IDF struck the "Al-Cairo" currency exchange office in Gaza City, citing the facility’s long-standing role in financing terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the military announced on Friday.

According to the IDF, the exchange office has been used in recent years to store and transfer tens of millions of dollars that directly supported the operations of these terror groups.