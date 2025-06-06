Israeli faith in lasting peace with Palestinians at lowest in over a decade - poll

The share of Israeli adults who believe that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully is the lowest it has been since 2013, data from Pew Research Center published Tuesday revealed.

Despite the fact that a majority of Israeli adults reported believing Israeli people are committed to working toward lasting peace, only 21% of Israeli adults believed coexistence was possible.

In its second annual survey since the Israel-Hamas war began, the survey revealed that Arab Israelis were significantly more confident in the existence of a two-state solution, with 40% responding positively, compared to 16% of Jewish Israelis.

Nearly half of Israelis said their government is “very or somewhat committed” to working toward lasting peace.

A similar share believed the Palestinian Authority is committed to peace, and 20% of Israelis believe Hamas “is at least somewhat committed to seeking peace.” Settlement of Elon Moreh, near Nablus, West Bank, June 11, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

West Bank settlements 'major obstacle' to lasting peace

The survey showed that Israelis viewed several things as “at least minor obstacles to peace,” including the status of Jerusalem, West Bank settlements, political conflicts in Israel, and conflicts between Hamas and Fatah on the Palestinian side.

However, 75% of Israelis agreed that the most significant obstacle to lasting peace is a lack of trust between Israelis and Palestinians.

Despite half of Israelis naming Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a major obstacle to lasting peace, 44% believed continued building of settlements would help the security of Israel.

A third of Israelis believed Israel should retain control of Gaza after the war, down from 40% reported in last year’s survey. A smaller share of Israelis said the Gazan public should be allowed to decide who governs them, with only 1% stating Hamas should be allowed to retain control of the Gaza Strip.

Many Israelis stated that the involvement of foreign entities, such as the United Nations, in peace efforts has been more harmful than helpful.

However, a majority of respondents said the United States was an exception, with 81% of Israelis saying the US has been helpful in the work toward lasting peace.

Still, half of Israelis say US President Donald Trump has favored Israelis too much in his foreign relations, while 2% said he favored Palestinians too much, and 42% say he favored each group the right amount.