IDF confirms deaths of two more soldiers in Khan Yunis explosion

Sergeant Uri Yehonatan Cohen, 20, from Neve Yarak, and Sergeant Major Tom Rotstein, 23, from Ramat Gan, fighters in the Yahalom unit, Combat Engineering Corps, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed on Saturday.

Their families have been notified.

The IDF announced on Friday that four Israeli soldiers were killed and five others were wounded in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, when a bomb detonated, causing a building to collapse on the troops clearing the area.

Warrant Officer, (Warr. Ofc.) Chen Gross, and Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Yoav Raver were the other soldiers killed during the same incident.