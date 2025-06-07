Right-wing protester shattered Supreme Court window with air gun, police say

Security footage from the Supreme Court revealed that around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, during a protest outside the building, one of the court’s large panoramic windows was damaged, Israel Police announced on Saturday.

Security forces believe the window was shattered by a non-lethal weapon, such as an air gun or slingshot, Israel police confirmed.

Police, Shin Bet, and court security are investigating to identify the suspects, the police stated.

The damage was discovered following a large and heated right-wing demonstration held outside the court on Friday, which drew an estimated 10,000 participants.

Protesters voiced strong criticism of the judicial system and the government's legal advisor.

'The instigators sit in the government'

Following the incident, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid stated, "The government organized the demonstration during which the Supreme Court window was smashed. This incident is a direct result of their incitement. I warned over a month ago—if the prime minister doesn't stop this, it will end in political murder."

Democrats Party Chairman Yair Golan added that a justice minister "who does not recognize the authority of the Supreme Court President, and a prime minister under criminal indictment who attacks the rule of law," have paved the way for violence against the judicial system.

"The shooting at the Supreme Court is a grave and unprecedented act, driven by a campaign of incitement. The instigators sit in the government. The responsibility lies with them. The duty to fix it lies with us."