“This is an Israeli, Palestinian, regional and international interest that will strengthen stability in the Middle East and reduce the threat on residents of Israel,” Ashkenazi said.

Raab arrived on Tuesday for a one-day visit to discuss the truce between Israel and Hamas, reached last week after 11 days of fighting.

Israel will work together with the international community to weaken Hamas, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab on Wednesday.