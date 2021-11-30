The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
At least 3 dead in shooting at Michigan high school, suspect in custody

Law enforcement personnel are still searching the school.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 21:17

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 23:33
At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.
The shooting at Oxford High School, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), drew a massive response from law enforcement and emergency personnel, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.
"We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We do not believe there are any other at this time."
Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene that the suspect was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school who used a semi-automatic handgun. A teacher was among the wounded, he said.
"He fired multiple shots, I can tell you that," McCabe said.
McCabe said law enforcement personnel were still searching the school, which was placed on lockdown when the shooting started.
President Joe Biden was told of the shooting by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in advance of a tour and remarks at a Minnesota technical college, Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the shooting "horrific."
"As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence," Whitmer, a Democrat, said in a statement.


