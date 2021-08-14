The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2021 14:29
Families of those missing after Turkey's worst floods in years anxiously watched rescue teams search buildings on Saturday, fearing the death toll from the raging torrents could rise further.
At least 44 people have died from the floods in the northern Black Sea region, the second natural disaster to strike the country this month.
Drone footage by Reuters showed massive damage in the flood-hit Black Sea town of Bozkurt, where emergency workers were searching demolished buildings.
Thirty-six people died as a result of floods in the Kastamonu district which includes Bozkurt, and another seven people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.
In one collapsed building along the banks of the swollen river, 10 people were still believed buried. The rapid floodwaters appeared to have swept away the foundations of several other apartment blocks.
Relatives of the missing, desperate for news, were nearby.
"This is unprecedented. There is no power. The mobile phones were dead. There was no reception. You couldn't receive news from anyone," said Ilyas Kalabalik, a 42-year-old resident.
"We had no idea whether the water was rising or not, whether it flooded the building or not. We were just waiting, like this. Our wives and children were panicked. Once sun [sic] came up in the morning, we saw police officers. They took us from the building and hurled us into a gas station."
Kalabalik was surrounded by residents who were asking each other whether anyone had any news about missing people.
"My aunt's children are there. My aunt is missing. Her husband is missing. Her twin grandchildren are missing. The wife of our building manager is missing along with their two children," Kalabalik told Reuters.
The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires that raged through southern coastal regions for two weeks had been brought under control.
About 45 cm (18 inches) of rain fell in less than three days in one village near Bozkurt.
Torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages.
The small town of Bozkurt lies in a valley along the banks of the Ezine river in Kastamonu province, 2.5 km (1.6 miles) from the Black Sea.


Tags Turkey Middle East climate
Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid COVID surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 02:35 PM
Afghan president says consulting with local leaders, int'l partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:20 PM
Lebanese c. bank head maintains innocence against corruption charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:10 PM
Taliban capture Pul-e-Alam, 70 km from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:03 PM
US troops arrive in Afghan capital to assist evacuations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 10:11 AM
Biden speaks to Blinken, Austin and Sullivan on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:04 AM
Sen. McConnell says not late to prevent Taliban taking Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:34 AM
US discusses need for Tunisia prime minister designate
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:11 AM
US military base in Washington lifts lockdown
UN chief calls for immediate halt to Taliban offensive
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 09:55 PM
8-month-old baby found unconscious near Kinneret, dies in hospital
Advisor to MK Gilad Kariv tests positive for COVID-19
Ra'am head to Arab sector: 'Go get the vaccine'
Bennett to HMO heads: Vaccinate during Shabbat and overnight
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/13/2021 06:00 PM
Health Ministry approves third vaccine for medical personnel and prisoner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by