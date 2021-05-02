Attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction Sunday morning, The IDF reported.A woman with a knife, approached soldiers at the junction and attempted to stab them. The soldiers attempted to stop her and as part of the protocol for stopping a suspect shot at the woman.The attacker was neutralized and no other injuries were reported.
A 60 year-old Palestinian woman was shot and critically injured after she approached IDF soldiers with a knife and attempted to stab them at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank. She was evacuated to hospital, no troops injured pic.twitter.com/hw8I1vijE4— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 2, 2021
