Australia designates entirety of Hezbollah a terrorist organization

Australia has declared the entirety of Hezbollah a terrorist organization, following a similar declaration last week by the United Kingdom regarding Hamas, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

Australian Interior Minister Karen Andrews announced the move, saying, "The Iran-backed Shiite organization continues to carry out terrorist attacks, support terrorist organizations and pose a real threat to Australia."

Whereas previously, the country had only designated Hezbollah's military arm a terrorist organization, it now considers the entirety of the group as such, Ynet addd.