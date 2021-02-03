Bennett, Shaked and Sderot Mayor Davidi top Yamina list for 24th Knesset

The list is headed by MK Naftali Bennett followed by MK Ayelet Shaked, Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi, MK Matan Kahana, the founder and head of the Tavor leadership academy Amichai Chikli, Nir Orbach, one of the founders of the "I am shulman" movement Abir Kara, and former MK Idit Silman.

Number nine on the list, Shirley Pinto, is a deaf Israeli activist, known for her work for people with disabilities in Israel. She is followed by number 10, Shai Maimon. Number 16 on the list, Jeremy Saltan, a commentator involved in Israeli public diplomacy, was born in Chicago.

Yamina submitted their list for the 24th Knesset on Wednesday. Yamina chose the letter Yud to represent the list at polling stations.