Benny Gantz undergoes back surgery at Sheba Medical Center

The Knesset will vote on Wednesday on a bill that would prevent anyone indicted of serious crimes from forming a government and a bill to extend the state budget deadline.

Gantz will not be able to attend either vote, due to the procedure. The cabinet approved Minister Michael Biton as Gantz’s replacement as defense minister while Gantz is sedated.

He is expected to stay at the hospital for up to a week. He will be connected to devices that enable him to work from his hospital room.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Gantz to wish him good luck and good health, a Likud spokesman said.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz entered Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer on Wednesday morning to begin back surgery to repair an army injury. The surgical procedure is not life-threatening and lasts several hours.