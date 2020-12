Biden reaffirmed his desire to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran complies, but noted that he has no intention of allowing Iran to reach nuclear capability.

"The last goddamn thing we need in that part of the world is a buildup of nuclear capability,” Biden said.

President-elect Joe Biden addressed for the first time last week’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, known as Iran's chief nuclear scientist, in an interview given to CNN.