The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden calls UAE deal 'historic step', praises UAE recognition of Israel

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 13, 2020 20:57
 US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between on Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israel's annexation of Jewish settlements if he wins the White House in November.
"The UAE’s offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship," the former Vice President said in a statement. "Annexation would be a body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president."
Kushner: Israel-UAE deal culminates 1.5 years of discussions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:55 PM
Dannon welcomes UAE-Israel deal, calls for application of sovereignty
Senior Palestinian, Hanan Ashrawi, calls Israeli-UAE deal "sell-out"
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:30 PM
Tel Aviv Municipality lit up with UAE, Israeli flags following deal
Saudi led coalition in Yemen says intercepted drone, ballistic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:12 PM
IDF reports 282 active coronavirus cases
US CDC reports 5,176,018 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:20 PM
UK PM Boris Johnson: UAE-Israel deal 'hugely good news'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:11 PM
Iran's IRGC news affiliate slams Israel-UAE deal as 'shameful'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:54 PM
UN chief Guterres welcomes Israel-UAE deal to promote peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:54 PM
Bennett: Netanyahu failed, applying sovereignty will come from elsewhere
Pompeo says Israel-UAE agreement is enormous step forward
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:18 PM
UAE-Israel deal done to save two-state solution from annexation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:07 PM
Egypt's Sisi welcomes UAE-Israel deal and halt to annexation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:03 PM
Horowitz: Israel-UAE agreement proves what Meretz has been saying
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by