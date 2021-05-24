Biden condemns attacks on US Jewish community as 'despicable'

US President Joe Biden on Monday condemned violence against the Jewish community after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.
"The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," Biden said in a Twitter post.
The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021
Israel's Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan responded to Biden's tweet, thanking him "for taking a tough stance on these outrageous attacks.""I hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice & deterred from committing such hate crimes in the future," Erdan added.Erdan also said that the current increase in hate-crime towards Jews is due to a "demonization" of Israel and that "it must be stopped."
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog thanked Biden as well, for his "strong words" and"leadership.""It’s an example to the entire world," he tweeted.Thank you @potus for taking a tough stance on these outrageous attacks! I hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice & deterred from committing such hate crimes in the future. The demonization of Israel is clearly sparking this rise in antisemitism. It must be stopped https://t.co/3SR1But2Ow— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 24, 2021
Thank you Mr. President @POTUS for these strong words and for your leadership. It’s an example to the entire world. https://t.co/qTE54a7iOH— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 24, 2021