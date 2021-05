Biden condemns attacks on US Jewish community as 'despicable'

"The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," Biden said in a Twitter post.



"I hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice & deterred from committing such hate crimes in the future," Erdan added. Erdan also said that the current increase in hate-crime towards Jews is due to a "demonization" of Israel and that "it must be stopped." Israel's Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan responded to Biden's tweet, thanking him "for taking a tough stance on these outrageous attacks.""I hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice & deterred from committing such hate crimes in the future," Erdan added.Erdan also said that the current increase in hate-crime towards Jews is due to a "demonization" of Israel and that "it must be stopped."



Thank you Mr. President @POTUS for these strong words and for your leadership. It’s an example to the entire world. https://t.co/qTE54a7iOH May 24, 2021

US President Joe Biden on Monday condemned violence against the Jewish community after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog thanked Biden as well, for his "strong words" and"leadership.""It’s an example to the entire world," he tweeted.