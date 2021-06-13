Biden, world leaders congratulate Naftali Bennett, new Israeli gov't

US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on forming a government with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid after it was sworn in on Sunday evening, and expressed his wishes to further strengthen ties between the two countries.
"On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden said in a statement released mere minutes after the new government was sworn in."Israel has no better friend than the United States," he continued. "The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation." The US "remains unwavering in its support for Israel's security," Biden said, saying that the US government is committed to working with the new Israeli government.He concluded, "My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region.""Thank you, Mr. President!" Bennett said in response to Biden's comment. "I look forward to working with you to strengthen ties between our two countries."
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also congratulated Bennett and Lapid in a tweet, saying he looks forward to working with both of them."Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel‘s side," Kurz said.