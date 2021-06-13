Voting begins to confirm Bennett as Israel's new prime minister

The Knesset began voting to confirm the new unity government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid on Sunday evening, confirming Bennett's new role as prime minister of Israel and officially ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign.
The vote followed a rough Knesset meeting, during which Bennett was repeatedly heckled by MKs from Likud and the Religious Zionist Party. A number of MKs were removed from the plenum.
The voting began just after 8:20 p.m. First, the Knesset is voting to confirm Yesh Atid's Mickey Levy as the new speaker of the Knesset.
