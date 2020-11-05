The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Biden earns most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 01:41
Democratic candidate Joe Biden broke the record for the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in the history of the United States on Wednesday.
Biden had received over 71.22 votes as of Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press. The previous record was held by former president Barack Obama who earned nearly 69.5 million votes in 2008.
'Sharpiegate' allegations fuel unproven claims of voter fraud in Arizona
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/04/2020 11:30 PM
Iran's supreme leader on US elections: 'What a spectacle!'
Saeb Erekat in critical condition - report
Jordanian official lands in Israel to receive treatment for COVID-19
Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/04/2020 09:15 PM
Health Ministry reports 838 new coronavirus patients
Video evidence confirms Vienna terror attacker was lone gunman
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/04/2020 07:19 PM
Election night draws estimated 22.8 million viewers – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/04/2020 06:53 PM
Trump blames 'ballot dumps' for his 'magical' decline in key states
Biden passes Trump in Michigan battleground 49.2%-49.1% – Edison Research
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/04/2020 04:11 PM
26-years-old indicted for tweeting violent threats against Netanyahu
Israel Police tickets 1,717 for coronavirus regulation violations
Knesset to review Bahrain normalization agreement on Tuesday
2,600 checked, 462 approved to make Aliyah from Ethiopia
Coronavirus in the IDF: 137 infected, 1,792 in quarantine
