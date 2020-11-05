Biden earns most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history

Democratic candidate Joe Biden broke the record for the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in the history of the United States on Wednesday.
Biden had received over 71.22 votes as of Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press. The previous record was held by former president Barack Obama who earned nearly 69.5 million votes in 2008.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com