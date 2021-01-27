The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Biden suspends sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to UAE

Biden administration reviewing Trump-era arms deals, may still approve them, official says.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 27, 2021 22:45
ISRAELI F-35 takes off from an airbase in southern Israel (photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
ISRAELI F-35 takes off from an airbase in southern Israel
(photo credit: AMIT AGRONOV/ISRAEL AIR FORCE)
The US plans to reevaluate the Trump administration’s decision to sell F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates.
A US State Department official said on Wednesday that the Biden administration “temporarily paused” for review several pending arms sales to US allies, amounting to billions of dollars.
Among them are sales of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.
A State Department official said "this is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition and demonstrates the administration's commitment to transparency and good governance, as well as ensuring US arms sales meet our strategic objectives."
An official told The Wall Street Journal that the sales may ultimately be approved.
The F-35 sale came soon after the UAE and Israel signed a peace and normalization agreement mediated by the Trump administration, known as the Abraham Accords.
Though the warplanes were not officially part of the Abraham Accords, UAE officials said soon after the agreement was announced that they hoped it would help the US approve their longstanding request to purchase F-35s.
Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East in the F-35 program. Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington in October to discuss the matter with his American counterpart at the time, Mark Esper, and they reached understandings that would maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge, as required by US law.
UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba responded: "Welcoming joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and for renewed regional dialogue, the UAE will work closely with the Biden administration on a comprehensive approach to peace and stability."
Otaiba added that the UAE anticipated this review, and pointed out that joining the F-35 project is "much more than selling military hardware to a partner."
"Like the US, it allows the UAE to maintain a strong deterrent to aggression," the ambassador tweeted. "In parallel with new dialogue and security cooperation, it helps to reassure regional partners. It also enables the UAE to take on more of the regional burden for collective security, freeing US assets for other global challenges, a long-time bipartisan US priority."
A former Trump administration official involved in the agreements said on Wednesday that “there was no trade that ‘you get this if you get that’” when it came to the Abraham Accords and the warplanes.
“When the UAE leveled up into the Abraham Accords then they’re entitled to be reevaluated in our relationships in the Middle East,” the ex-official said, adding that selling the planes was “good for the US economy and good for our strength in the region.”
The Biden administration’s decision is “killing more American jobs...and it’s a vote of confidence in Iran and a vote of dismay to our allies who proactively made peace. It’s a slap in the face. Every bad message you could possibly send - this is it,” the former official said.
US President Joe Biden promised during his election campaign that he would ensure that Saudi Arabia does not use American weapons in Yemen, where a proxy war with Iran has led to widespread hunger and many civilian deaths.


Tags Joe Biden UAE F-35 Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by