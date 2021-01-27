Biden suspends sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to UAE

The US plans to reevaluate the Trump administration’s decision to sell F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates.A US State Department official said on Wednesday that the Biden administration “temporarily paused” for review several pending arms sales to US allies, amounting to billions of dollars. Among them are sales of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.A State Department official said "this is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition and demonstrates the administration's commitment to transparency and good governance, as well as ensuring US arms sales meet our strategic objectives." An official told The Wall Street Journal that the sales may ultimately be approved.The F-35 sale came soon after the UAE and Israel signed a peace and normalization agreement mediated by the Trump administration, known as the Abraham Accords.Though the warplanes were not officially part of the Abraham Accords, UAE officials said soon after the agreement was announced that they hoped it would help the US approve their longstanding request to purchase F-35s.Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East in the F-35 program. Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington in October to discuss the matter with his American counterpart at the time, Mark Esper, and they reached understandings that would maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge, as required by US law.UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba responded: "Welcoming joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and for renewed regional dialogue, the UAE will work closely with the Biden administration on a comprehensive approach to peace and stability."Otaiba added that the UAE anticipated this review, and pointed out that joining the F-35 project is "much more than selling military hardware to a partner.""Like the US, it allows the UAE to maintain a strong deterrent to aggression," the ambassador tweeted. "In parallel with new dialogue and security cooperation, it helps to reassure regional partners. It also enables the UAE to take on more of the regional burden for collective security, freeing US assets for other global challenges, a long-time bipartisan US priority."A former Trump administration official involved in the agreements said on Wednesday that “there was no trade that ‘you get this if you get that’” when it came to the Abraham Accords and the warplanes.“When the UAE leveled up into the Abraham Accords then they’re entitled to be reevaluated in our relationships in the Middle East,” the ex-official said, adding that selling the planes was “good for the US economy and good for our strength in the region.”The Biden administration’s decision is “killing more American jobs...and it’s a vote of confidence in Iran and a vote of dismay to our allies who proactively made peace. It’s a slap in the face. Every bad message you could possibly send - this is it,” the former official said.US President Joe Biden promised during his election campaign that he would ensure that Saudi Arabia does not use American weapons in Yemen, where a proxy war with Iran has led to widespread hunger and many civilian deaths.